Person of interest identified in Manito Park attacks

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified a person of interest in two separate attacks at Manito Park.

Two women told police the man ran up behind them, grabbed them inappropriately and ran off.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the attacks, but have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20010293.

