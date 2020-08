Person killed in crash on Road U-SE south of I-90 in Grant County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

GRANT CO., Wash. — A person was killed in a crash on Road U-SE just south of I-90 in Grant County on Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has responded to assist with the crash cleanup, but has not said what led to the crash.

The road has been closed and drivers are asked to take a different route.

