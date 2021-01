Person killed in crash on eastbound I-90 near Tokio exit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ADAMS CO., Wash. — A person was killed in a crash on eastbound I-90 near the Tokio exit early Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the crash and the road remains open.

Authorities will identify the victim when next of kin has been notified.

