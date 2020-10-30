Police investigating drive-by shooting near GU residence hall; person injured, not shot

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a Gonzaga University residence hall on Thursday, where they say one person was injured, but not shot. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Police responded to reports of the shooting near E Sharp and N Cincinatti St, outside Twohy Hall. It’s unclear at this time how the person was injured, but police say the injury was not from a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.

