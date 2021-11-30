Person in wheelchair hit by car in Chief Garry Park neighborhood

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person in a wheelchair was hit by a car in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Spokane Police, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E Mission Ave and N Magnolia St.

Police said a person in a wheelchair was crossing the street when they were hit by a car. The crash was accidental and the driver stayed on scene to cooperate with officers, according to police.

SPD said the person hit suffered minor injuries.

Police say a person in a wheelchair was crossing the street when they were hit by a car. It was accidental and the driver stayed on scene and cooperated. First responders determined that the person had minor injuries and didn’t need further medical attention. @kxly4news — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 30, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.