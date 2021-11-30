Person in wheelchair hit by car in Chief Garry Park neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person in a wheelchair was hit by a car in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to Spokane Police, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E Mission Ave and N Magnolia St.
Police said a person in a wheelchair was crossing the street when they were hit by a car. The crash was accidental and the driver stayed on scene to cooperate with officers, according to police.
SPD said the person hit suffered minor injuries.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.