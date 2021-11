Police investigating shooting at N. Spokane apartment

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenager suffered a gunshot wound at the North Cliff Terrace Apartments in North Spokane Wednesday.

Spokane Police said that person’s injuries were “not fatal.”

A dog was also shot and killed, and police said the same bullet may have caused both wounds.

