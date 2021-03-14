Man dies from skiing accident injury at Schweitzer on Friday

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A man died in a skiing accident at Schweitzer on Friday, the ski resort confirmed this weekend.

The man was Heath McHenry, from Liberty Lake; his family says he was a husband and father of three. McHenry was injured in a skiing accident Friday and flown to a nearby hospital. He later died from their injuries.

The ski resort has not released any additional information yet.

This is a developing story.

