The best times to watch the Perseid meteor shower

SPOKANE, Wash.– One of the most popular meteor showers of the year is about to peak and light up the sky across the Inland Northwest.

The Perseid meteor shower is active on summer nights in the Northern Hemisphere from July to August. It peaks typically around Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, depending on the year.

For 2021, NASA says your best chance of seeing some shooting stars will start the night of Aug. 11 into the early hours of Aug. 12. The American Meteor Society says people who live in more rural areas could see 50-75 meteors an hour. NASA echoes that and says people away from city light pollution could see more than 40 Perseids an hour.

NASA says if you don’t get a chance to see it on Aug. 11, you will get another chance to see it on the night of Aug. 12 into the 13.

Plus, NASA says this meteor shower is set to be on one of the best shows in years since the moon will only be 13-percent full.

If you’re planning on heading out and trying to catch a glimpse of the Perseids, here are tips on the best ways to watch:

The early morning hours will be the best time to watch.

Get as far away from light pollution as you can. That means city lights and yes, even your phone.

Give it some time to happen! NASA says the Perseids will appear as quick, small streaks of light.

There is some bad news for us in the Inland Northwest: Haze could make it hard to see the sky as the area starts to heat back up this week. If that’s the case, you’re not completely out of luck!

NASA will stream the skies on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube overnight from 8 p.m.–3 a.m. PST Aug. 11-12 and again on Aug. 12-13 if it’s too cloudy the first night,.

The light show is brought to you by the comet Swift-Tuttle. NASA says the Perseids are fragments of the comet that can be seen as Earth passes near its path every year. Don’t worry, NASA says there’s no chance we will have to worry about crashing into it anytime soon.

