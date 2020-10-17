Perry Street Brewing takes home gold medal in this year’s Great American Beer Fest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Perry Street Brewing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those of you who have tried Perry Street Brewing’s house IPA already know it’s good. Now, it’s bringing the South Hill brewery national recognition.

Perry Street Brewing took home a gold medal for American Style IPA in this year’s Great American Beer Festival.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s festival took place in 35 sessions over an 18-day span with a virtual awards ceremony on Friday evening.

Perry Street Brewing competed against 354 other brewery entries and won.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival.

You’ll find Perry Street Brewing at 1025 S Perry St. The brewery is now open. You can view its hours here.

According to its Facebook page, the gold medal-winning house IPA returns to tap late next week for you to try.

