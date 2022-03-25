Perry Street Brewing celebrates 8-year anniversary this weekend

PC: Perry Street Brewing

SPOKANE, Wash.– Cheers to eight years, Perry Street Brewing!

The Spokane brewery is celebrating its eight-year anniversary all weekend long and you’re invited to the party. You can stop by Friday, Saturday or Sunday to raise a glass.

There will be two new beer releases and Fresh Hop versions of its Flagship IPA and Shandemic.

It’s all for a good cause. $1.50 from every fresh hop pint sold will go to support the brewery’s neighbor Grant Elementary School.

You can find more information here.

RELATED: New brewery coming to Kendall Yards in early summer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.