Perfect weather for working off that Thanksgiving feast -Kris

It has been a beautiful Thanksgiving Day in the Inland Northwest! If you overindulged, as I did, the weather will be perfect through the weekend for multiple long walks, bike rides or jogs. Expect partly sunny skies for Friday with a high of 40 degrees. If you are out early, you might run into a few slick spots from freezing fog, otherwise, enjoy another great November day.

A weak system will move through Friday night into Saturday bringing some light snow to the Cascade passes. However, I think it will only amount to a few quick sprinkles or flurries overnight in the valleys. Meanwhile, Saturday will be party to mostly cloudy but dry. High temperatures will, once again, top out in the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees above average. The dry, mild weather will continue into a quiet Sunday. It’s only a slight chance, but there is the possibility of a rain snow mix on Monday. After that, dry and cool weather returns for the rest of next week.