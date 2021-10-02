Perfect fall weather this weekend! Cooler and wetter weather in the forecast – Kris

Saturday might just be the quintessential fall day in the Inland Northwest. The leaves are changing here in Spokane, and you can count on bright blue skies to illuminate them. It is going to be crisp, especially in the morning. Break out your cutest fall sweaters for morning soccer games. We will start the day off in the 30s and 40s around the region. You can probably shed a layer on your afternoon Green Bluff outing. Highs will top out in the mid 60s, which is exactly what you’d expect in early October. There will be a few high and mid-level clouds filtering the sunshine late in the day, but they are just passing through. Mostly sunny skies will return for Sunday. Sunday will also be just a little bit warmer, with highs in the lower 70s.

The 70s will stick around for the start of the weekend, but it looks like there are some big changes coming in the forecast. The details are still coming into focus, but there is growing consensus that cooler, wetter weather is on the way for the end of the week AND right on through the middle of October. Stay tuned, but in the meantime, ENJOY this weekend.