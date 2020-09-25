People’s Waffle: A roaming restaurant serving waffles on wheels

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new breakfast and brunch place in downtown Spokane serving waffles on-the-go.

The waffle food truck, People’s Waffle, officially opened in August.

The founders, Bryan and Alyssa Agee, moved back to their hometown of Spokane a few years ago and were missing s dedicated waffle spot for breakfast.

The recipe is handed down from Alyssa’s great grandmother, every waffle is gluten-free and served with delicious toppings.

You can find both sweet and savory options on the menu.

One day, People’s Waffle hopes to be a brick and mortar cafe.

But until then, you can typically find them at 806 N. Monroe, the corner of Monroe and Broadway, near the Jenkins Building.

They’re open Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following them on Facebook or Instagram is the best way to know where they’re at and when.

For more info on People’s Waffle, you can also see their website.

