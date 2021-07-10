People told to evacuate areas around John Creek Fire in Idaho

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

BOISE, Idaho — An alert was sent out on Friday telling people that live in certain areas near the Captain John Creek Fire have been told to evacuate immediately, and other agencies telling others to get ready to evacuate on Saturday.

Everyone living on Waha Rd. south of 21 Ranch, Redbird Rd., Waha Glen, Zaza Rd., Stagecoach and all roads or lanes coming off of those roads has been alerted to leave.

Nez Perce County Emergency Management said on Saturday morning people living on Forsman Rd. and Flatiron Rd. have been told to be ready to evacuate, and roadways are closed at Redbird Rd. and Waha Rd.

Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said the fire, as well as the Shovel and Hoover Ridge fires, are part of the Snake River Complex Fire, which is around 20,000 acres and 30 miles south of Lewiston.

People are encouraged to check with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation information.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said the fire had crossed the Captain John Creek drainage, creating a more urgent need for the evacuations. They added the roads are not open to the public from Redbird Rd. south.

Anyone who does not live in the area is asked to stay out of the area, as well as keep the roadways cleared for emergency personnel and essential traffic. Deputies are patrolling the area of the evacuations.

This is a developing story.

