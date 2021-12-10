People pitch tents at Spokane City Hall to advocate for homeless population

SPOKANE, Wash.– Tents filled the sidewalk outside of Spokane City Hall on Friday.

It was part of a protest led by Jewel’s Helping Hands. The group claimed there were no low-barrier beds available for homeless people in the city.

“We’re bringing it to the doorstep of the people who can change this narrative and this situation,” Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands.

Spokane city leaders said that is not true. They said as of Wednesday night there were 78 beds available. City leaders said not only are there beds, but they are also putting people in hotels last week. They said they are also trying to get more women and children off the streets.

