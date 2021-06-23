Man barricaded in home near Lacrosse and Lidgerwood in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police were in a standoff on Wednesday afternoon with a man who had warrants and now have him in custody.

Officer Flynn with the Spokane Police Department said 39-year-old Michael Greene has felony warrants out for his arrest and was possibly armed. He has been taken into custody after surrendering without incident at around 4 p.m.

Police said they found a stolen truck and witnessed Greene run from it and go into the house. They added he was arrested on new felony charges related to the truck, as well as outstanding felony warrants.

People in the area of E. Lacrosse Ave and N. Lidgerwood St were asked to shelter in place as police worked to contact Greene who was barricaded in a home nearby.

Lidgerwood was blocked from Garland to Lacrosse. Police are cleaning up the area and it is no longer an active scene. the 300 block of E. Lacrosse Ave. has reopened.

This is a developing story.

