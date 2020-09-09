People living near Rehmke Fire in Tonasket ordered to evacuate immediately

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

TONASKET, Wash. — People living along Howell Canyon Road and Barker Mountain Road in Tonasket should evacuate immediately.

A new wildfire — the Rehmke Fire — is burning 20 acres about four miles east of town and is threatening structures.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE – The #RehmkeFire is burning 20 acres just 4 miles east of #Tonasket. Structures are threatened, resources are engaged. Updates as the become available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 9, 2020

The Department of Natural Resources said resources have been dispatched to the area.

This is a developing stories.

