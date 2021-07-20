People living near Character Complex Fire encouraged to start moving campers, property out of area

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho — Level 2 evacuations – meaning be prepared to leave – are in place for people living in the area of Coeur d’Alene River Road to Babins Junction in Shoshone County.

The U.S. Forest Service is encouraging anyone with campers and property in close proximity to the Character Complex Fire to start removing them now.

The USFS is preparing to close Coeur d’Alene River Road as current fire behavior shows there could be falling debris on the road. Once the road is closed, access to property will be unavailable.

Crews are out attempting to contact as many people as possible.

The complex fire, which is made up of the Deceitful Fire and the Prichard Fire, has burned a collective 6.7 square miles (4,301 acres).

No structures have been lost at this time and the complex fire is five percent contained.