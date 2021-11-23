People in Whitman County can now get tested for COVID at home

by Olivia Roberts

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Self-administered COVID tests are now available for people in Whitman County.

The “Say Yes! COVID Test” program offers free, rapid test kits to households.

People in Whitman County can order testing kits online that will be sent directly to their home at no cost.

Limited test kits will also be available for pick up from select Whitman County Rural Library District Locations.

“Children, adolescents and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Whitman County Health Officer Dr. Brad Bowman said.

Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be ready within 10 minutes. The tests are available for at least a month, or until all tests are used.

The Whitman County Health Department asks participants to report positive test results to the Washington State Department of Health by calling (800) 525-0127, then press #.

Whitman County residents can visit the program’s website to order test kits for doorstep delivery.

RELATED: Here’s how to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Spokane County

READ: Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.