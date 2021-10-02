People in Spokane ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Spokane walked to support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Saturday morning in a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event.

More than 120,000 people in Washington, and over 25,000 people in Idaho, 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That’s why every year the Alzheimer’s Association holds a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” nationwide to raise money for care, support and research for the disease.

Over 650 people attended the event at Riverfront Park. Walkers carried a promise garden flower and walked over two miles to support the organization’s research to find a cure.

The event has raised over $86,000. Their goal for the end of the year is $165,000.

You can see exactly how much they have raised here.

