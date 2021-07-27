Airway Heights man wanted for shooting wife, young girl

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police said a man shot his wife and her daughter at a home in Airway Heights early Tuesday morning.

That man, identified as Zion J. Carter, has not been taken into custody. He is believed to have fled the area in a silver, 2018 Nissan Rogue with Washington plate BQT0555. Police are warned not to approach him if seen.

The shooting happened at a home near S. Aspen and W. 10th Ave around 3:50 a.m. and prompted an emergency shelter-in-place order for people living nearby. That order has since been lifted.

The woman and young girl were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital for their injurie. They were both rushed into surgery.

Police said they will be on scene for several hours and ask the public to avoid the area.