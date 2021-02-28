People escape possible shooting in North Spokane without serious injuries

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting in North Spokane on Saturday.

Police responded to the scene near E. Lincoln Road shortly after 1 p.m. Officers say no one was actually shot, but shell casings were found and the victims involved appeared to have been hit in the face with a gun.

Officers were told the suspects had taken off in a car before they arrived.

If you have any information, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

