People displaced from Spokane Valley apartment fire

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Several people are now displaced because of an apartment fire that happened in Spokane Valley on Wednesday night.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at around 7:35 p.m. in the 6800 block of East 2nd Ave.

The department said a neighbor across the street called 911, saying they could see fire in an apartment through the front window. Crews arrived to find the apartment in flames and aggressively attacked the fire, while other crews searched adjoining apartments to make sure no one was inside.

The fire was quickly put out before spreading to adjoining units. Two other units had smoke and water damage.

A total of seven people were displaced by the fire, but are being assisted by Red Cross.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.