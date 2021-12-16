People camping outside Spokane City Hall told to leave property by Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash.– People who have been camping outside of Spokane City Hall have been told they must vacate the area by 10:46 a.m. Thursday.

They have been staying in tents on the sidewalk since Friday as part of a protest by Jewel’s Helping Hands.

The notice said all property must be removed from the area or it may be discarded by the city. City Spokesman Brian Coddington said the people are allowed to stay and protest, just not camp.

On Wednesday, Jewel’s Helping Hands in a statement it had moved half the camp away from city hall to a Coeur d’Alene Park.

The protest comes over the debate about low-barrier bed space in Spokane.

Jewel’s Helping Hands claims there is no place for the people camping to go.

Spokane city leaders say that is not true, noting there has been widespread availability for the past few days.

