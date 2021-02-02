Pend Oreille groundhogs predict an early spring

PEND OREILLE CO., Idaho — Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but his furry relatives here in the Inland Northwest say we will see an early spring!

920 News Now’s traffic broadcaster Bob Lutz just finished up the 23rd annual Groundhog Day ceremony with his family. Their two groundhogs, Snowy and Flurries, roamed around the wilderness area early Tuesday morning, before Snowy declared that he did not see his shadow — 4 News Now is still working to determine how Lutz can speak groundhog.

He says it’s another “battle of the squirrels” this year — Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast versus Snowy and Flurries’.

Looking at the Climate Hawk Northwest website, these Idaho groundhogs are around 60-percent accurate — not bad for a critter without a meteorology degree!

