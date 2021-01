Pend Oreille County Vaccination Sites

Family Health Center – Newport

714 W. Pine Street

Newport, WA 99156

(509) 447-6332

Safeway #27-1159: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine

121 W Walnut St

Newport, WA 99156

