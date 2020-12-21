Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash.– The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since mid-November.

On Friday, deputies received information that 35-year-old Melinda Marie Lopez disappeared. Information indicates she was last seen in the Newport area in mid-November.

According to a press release, Lopez has ties to Stevens County. The local sheriff’s department there is assisting in the search.

Lopez is 5’4″ and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has seen or heard from Lopez recently, you’re asked to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 447-3151 ext. 5135.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.