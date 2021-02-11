Pend Oreille Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Hayden man’s ‘suspicious’ death

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes is the ‘suspicious’ death of a man at a home near Newport on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the home on Deer Valley Road around 10 p.m. for reports of an unconscious person. Callers reported they had attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Michael R. Gillock, 35, was dead when deputies arrived, according to a release. Gillock was from Hayden.

Deputies interviewed those who were there at the time, and believe the circumstances surrounding Gillock’s death are suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is being conducted.

