Peggy Lynn Prolo

by Obituaries

Peggy Lynn Prolo, 78

Peggy Lynn Prolo, 78, of Hayden, Idaho (formerly of the Silver Valley) passed away August 15, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born June 27, 1943 in Wallace, Idaho; Peggy was the daughter of Kenny and Alice “Cissy” (Engebretson) Smith.

Peggy attended and graduated from the Mullan High School of Mullan, Idaho in 1961. She then furthered her education and attended the Idaho State College and finished her schooling at the University of Montana, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in education.

Peggy married Gary Prolo and they had two children together.

Peggy was a beloved elementary school teacher, teaching grades kindergarten through fourth grade at the Mullan Elementary School for many years. She touched many lives through several generations during her teaching career. Peggy had also tutored many children. Teaching was her life; Peggy’s true passion was teaching inside and outside of the classroom. Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it- Peggy did just that!

Peggy was a member and held all offices of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a member of the Idaho Education Association, the Wallace Lady Elks and the Beta Sigma Phi. She had also taught swimming lessons and confirmation classes for the Bethany Lutheran Church of Osburn.

Peggy loved and enjoyed her family, especially attending and cheering (loudly) her grandchildren in sporting events, reading, sewing, crafts, yard work and gardening, listening to music and dancing. She so loved all animals and rescued many.

Peggy is survived by her two beloved children Stacy (Mike) Meyer of Spokane, Washington and Peter (Janna) Prolo also of Spokane; three grandchildren Ryan and Maxwell Meyer and Parker Prolo; three siblings Judy Lee of Spokane, Washington, Dale Smith of Post Falls, Idaho and Kim Listoe of Post Falls; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gary Prolo.

A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Family St. Joe River property; bring your favorite beverage to toast Peggy.

Peggy’s sense of humor gave her a special outlook on life. She was so very much loved by her family, friends and students and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Humane Society, P.O. Box 1005 Kellogg, Idaho 83837 or to the Kootenai Humane Society, P.O. Box 1005 Hayden, Idaho 83835. You may share your memories of Peggy with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.