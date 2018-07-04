Peggy J. Pettis

Peggy passed away at her home on June 25, 2018. She was born in Spokane to Lloyd and Joyce Beckley on February 17, 1954.

She is survived by her husband Dave Pettis, her sons: David Pettis and daughter-in-law Tawnya Ibach, James Beckley and his fiancee Cassandra Boyle, daughter Elizabeth Culp and son-in-law Jason, 8 grandchildren, sisters: Lori Wilson, Suzanne Turnidge, and Melissa Mabe, as well as many nieces, nephews and claimed children. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Joyce and her brother Dan.

Peggy graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and Spokane Falls Community College. She was a bus driver for the Cheney School District for 20 years and was an avid gardener. Peggy had a generous and loving heart and opened her home to anyone in need. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

