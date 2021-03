Peggy Ann Davis

Peggy Ann Davis (70) resident of St. Maries, ID died at Benewah Community Hospital on March 13, 2021. She was born to Jack and Lois Davis on April 24, 1950 in Modesto, CA.

Services for Peggy Davis There are no events scheduled.

