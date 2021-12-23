Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Hillyard

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car struck and injured a pedestrian in northeast Spokane Thursday morning.

The crash happened just north of the Hillyard Aquatic Center near N. Market and E. Central.

Spokane Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and has been cooperative in the investigation.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Bismark; southbound Market is closed.