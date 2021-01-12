Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Perry District, non-life-threatening injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near S Perry St. and E 18th Ave.
The intersection was blocked temporarily, but has since reopened.
Spokane Police said officers remain on scene to investigate, but the injuries reported are non-life-threatening.
The Spokane Fire Department also responded to assist with the crash.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.