Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Perry District, non-life-threatening injuries reported

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near S Perry St. and E 18th Ave.

The intersection was blocked temporarily, but has since reopened.

Spokane Police said officers remain on scene to investigate, but the injuries reported are non-life-threatening.

The Spokane Fire Department also responded to assist with the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.