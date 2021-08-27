Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Calder, driver arrested

by Olivia Roberts

CALDER, Idaho — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in Calder Thursday night.

Several Shoshone County Sheriff’s deputies and two Idaho State Police Patrol units responded to the accident just after 8 p.m. At that point, the driver had already left the scene.

With the help of Benewah County Sheriff’s deputies, the driver was quickly found and arrested. Tragically, deputies said the person hit died at the scene.

Next of kin of was notified and ISP is now leading the investigation.

