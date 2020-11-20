Pedestrian killed in crash in North Spokane, police investigating

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly man was struck and killed by a car at Wellesley Ave. and Belt St. Thursday night.

According to Spokane Police, the driver flagged down an officer, who began life-saving measures, assisted by a passerby. The man later died in the hospital.

The driver stayed on scene during the investigation and has not been charged.

If you witnessed the crash and have not spoken to investigators, you are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

