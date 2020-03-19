Pedestrian hit in downtown Spokane, police searching for driver

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian is being treated for a broken pelvis after he was hit by a car in downtown Spokane Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the Starbucks on 2nd Avenue, near Division. Second Ave is closed.

The driver took off after the crash and police do not have a description, but are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

