Pedestrian hit by car on South Hill, Southeast Blvd closed between 27th and Rockwood

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 65-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car on Spokane’s South Hill Friday afternoon.

Spokane Police have responded to the crash and have closed Southeast Blvd between 27th and Rockwood.

The victim was taken to the hospital and crash investigators remain on scene.

