Pedestrian hit by car in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in N. Spokane. 

He was found in the road near N. Division St and E. Rowan Ave around 7:30 a.m. 

He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. 

It is not clear if the crash is being investigated as a criminal case. Police responded to the area and asked that drivers take a different route. 

This was one of two pedestrian injury crashes on Wednesday morning. A bicyclist was struck by an SUV on Grand Blvd around the same time.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver was cooperating with police.

