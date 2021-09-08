Pedestrian hit by car in N. Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in N. Spokane.

He was found in the road near N. Division St and E. Rowan Ave around 7:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear if the crash is being investigated as a criminal case. Police responded to the area and asked that drivers take a different route.

This was one of two pedestrian injury crashes on Wednesday morning. A bicyclist was struck by an SUV on Grand Blvd around the same time.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver was cooperating with police.

