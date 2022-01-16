Pedestrian dies in crash on Sprague Ave, driver reportedly impaired

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police reported a fatal auto/pedestrian collision on E. Sprague Avenue Saturday night.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet van struck an adult woman while she was crossing Sprague at around 5:50 p.m.

The driver of the van, 40-year-old Michael J. Schuk, stayed at the scene and was arrested. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The woman had severe life-threatening injuries and received emergency medical treatment. She, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced at the hospital.

Traffic Unit Investigators found probable cause that Schuk was impaired. Officers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from Schuk. He is currently in Spokane County Jail.

Any witnesses who have not talked to investigators are asked to contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at 509-477-3195.

