Paving project on I-90 continues ramp closures

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re taking I-90 this next week, expect some closures because crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be working on several interstate ramps next week.

Several on and off-ramps will be closed during overnight hours to continue construction as part of a paving project on I-90.

Between July 18 and July 22, expect intermittent closures between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Temporary closures include Altamont, Freya and Hamilton St. east and westbound ramps to I-90.

During construction hours, you will need to use an alternate route to access the interstate.

The Freya St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will remain closed throughout the duration of the project during non-working hours as well.

You can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.

