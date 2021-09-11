Pavilion to be lit for those killed on 9/11

by Matthew Kincanon

Riverfront Spokane. Credit: sydbaird

SPOKANE, Wash. — To remember those who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Pavilion will be lit Saturday.

“The Pavilion will be lit for Patriot Day today, Saturday, September 11, in memory of the people killed in the September 11 attacks of the year 2001,” Riverfront Spokane said on Twitter.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Members of Al-Qaeda hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Several ceremonies will be held across the Inland Northwest in remembrance of those who died.

