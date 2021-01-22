Pauline Hilma Reeder

Born April 10, 1936 in Spirit Lake, Idaho to Matheus and Amelia Berger, Pauline H. Reeder passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Marrying Keslar Wayne Reeder, October 27, 1959 in Richardton, North Dakota, Pauline began her career attending the LPN Nursing School serving for many years in the Medical field. After nursing she worked for the Red Lion Hotels in banquets, which she thoroughly enjoyed until retirement. She was a strong feisty woman with a tender loving heart. For many years Pauline was a member of the Eagles and a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Otis Orchards, Washington.

She loved quilting, sewing, gardening, canning, crafts and Bingo. Pauline is survived by her husband Keslar Wayne Reeder; Son Richard Reeder (Debbie); Daughters Becky Reeder (Perry Harvard), Sheila Buelow, Janice Reeder, Jody Spalding (Russ); Eight Grandchildren and two Great grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Matheus and Amelia Berger; Two brothers Veryln Berger and Robert Berger.

A private Funeral service will be held Friday, January 29, 12 Noon at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Chapel, 17825 East Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA followed by the Committal Service in the cemetery. Memorial Donations can be made to Kindred Hospice of Spokane. To send condolences to the family, visit Pauline’s Tribute Wall.