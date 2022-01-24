Paula K. Spooner

by Obituaries

Paula K. Spooner (63) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on January 15, 2022, at Benewah Community Hospital. She was born to George and Shirley (Davis) Harvey on April 28th, 1958, in Pendleton, OR. Paula was raised in Fernwood and attended school in Emida and Fernwood. She then attended St. Maries High School and graduated with the class of 1977. Following high school, Paula married Kevin Buell and the couple had 2 children. She went to work for Harvey Roofing then St. Maries IGA as a checker. Her and Kevin’s marriage ended in divorce. St. Maries IGA was acquired by the McGregor family, and the store put her through a few management courses. She then became the Deli Manager at IGA and worked there for quite a few years. The stores would have different competitions and Paula ran a tight and immaculate ship bringing home some awards. She left Archie’s and went to work for DJ Painting. She also worked for the St. Maries school district, first working the lunchroom at the Heyburn, and then at the high school. In 1988 Paula started dating Jeff Spooner and on September 14th, 1991, the couple married in St. Maries. Paula had left the school and joined Jeff during the summers in logging camp. She was the bookkeeper for their logging company. In her spare time, she volunteered at the Benewah County Humane Society and later Hopes Haven. For over 38 years Paula was an Eagles member. She enjoyed snowmobiling, and rode most of her life. She also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Avery, rafting “the Joe”, sewing, camping, gardening, mowing the Avery Community Center, and volunteering. Jeff, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her everything. Paula was always willing to help out when needed and was instrumental in organizing rides that benefited the Special Olympics and Kootenai Health with the Breast Cancer snowcat ride. The funds specifically helped people in the greater St. Maries area. If there was a meal needed for a dinner in the community, she would step in bringing whatever was needed and volunteer her time serving others. Her contagious laugh and loving personality will be missed by all who knew her. Paula is survived by her husband Jeff at their home in St. Maries; children Danyiel (Shawn) Lenz of Calder, ID and Josh Buell (Crystal Miller) of St. Maries; mother Shirley Harvey of Fernwood, ID; siblings Guy (Diane) Harvey of St. Maries, Richard Harvey of Fernwood, and Tori (Greg) Zenner of Lewiston, ID; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild with 1 on the way; numerous nieces and nephews (and grandma to many more). She is preceded in death by her father George Harvey. A memorial service is planned at the St. Maries Nazarene Church Gymnasium with Pastor Greg Worch officiating on Friday January 28, 2022, at 11:00 am. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow at the Eagles Lodge.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.