Paul McCartney to kick off upcoming tour at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. – One of music’s all-time greatest artists is kicking off his latest tour right here in the Lilac City. 

Paul McCartney will headline the Spokane Arena on April 28 at 8 p.m. This is the first time he will play in Spokane. 

McCartney is most famously known for his songwriting and playing with the Beatles. When they disbanded, he went on to play with Wings and has toured on his own over the years. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public February 25 at 10 a.m.

