Paul McCartney to kick off upcoming tour at Spokane Arena

Jim Dyson // Getty Images

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Nationality: England

- Age: 79

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul McCartney is a self-taught musician known for his talents with songwriting, his distinctive vocals, and a mastery of various instruments. Most known for his time with the Beatles, one of the most successful bands in music history, McCartney also found success as a solo artist and as a member of the band the Wings.

You may also like: #1 pop song from the year you graduated high school