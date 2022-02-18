Paul McCartney to kick off upcoming tour at Spokane Arena

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul McCartney is a self-taught musician known for his talents with songwriting, his distinctive vocals, and a mastery of various instruments. Most known for his time with the Beatles, one of the most successful bands in music history, McCartney also found success as a solo artist and as a member of the band the Wings.
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul McCartney is a self-taught musician known for his talents with songwriting, his distinctive vocals, and a mastery of various instruments. Most known for his time with the Beatles, one of the most successful bands in music history, McCartney also found success as a solo artist and as a member of the band the Wings.
20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Brian Bahr // Getty Images
Another British act hit the Super Bowl following Sir Paul McCartney’s performance in 2005. The Rolling Stones played three of their hits, “Start Me Up,” “Rough Justice,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The band wasn’t too pleased that two of their songs were censored, including one of the lines from “Start Me Up,” though no one could censor 62-year-old Mick Jagger’s epic dance moves on a stage that was literally the band’s logo.
Brian Bahr // Getty Images
Another British act hit the Super Bowl following Sir Paul McCartney’s performance in 2005. The Rolling Stones played three of their hits, “Start Me Up,” “Rough Justice,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The band wasn’t too pleased that two of their songs were censored, including one of the lines from “Start Me Up,” though no one could censor 62-year-old Mick Jagger’s epic dance moves on a stage that was literally the band’s logo.
20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Frank Micelotta // Getty Images
After the debauchery at 2004’s Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s wardrobe/choreography malfunction, Sir Paul McCartney seemed a safe yet legendary follow-up. The former Beatle performed “Drive My Car,” “Get Back,” and “Live and Let Die.” McCartney played guitar and piano before ending the show with “Hey Jude,” as the audience sang along with candles swaying.
After the debauchery at 2004’s Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s wardrobe/choreography malfunction, Sir Paul McCartney seemed a safe yet legendary follow-up. The former Beatle performed “Drive My Car,” “Get Back,” and “Live and Let Die.” McCartney played guitar and piano before ending the show with “Hey Jude,” as the audience sang along with candles swaying.
This beloved music mockumentary purportedly follows two days in the life of The Beatles as they prepare for an upcoming television performance and try to keep Paul McCartney’s grandfather (Wilfrid Brambell) out of trouble. It became both a critical hit and box-office smash, with The Village Voice’s Andrew Sarris even calling it “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of jukebox musicals.” “A Hard Day’s Night” is credited with inspiring numerous pieces of media, including “The Monkees” TV series and many 1960s London spy thrillers.
This beloved music mockumentary purportedly follows two days in the life of The Beatles as they prepare for an upcoming television performance and try to keep Paul McCartney’s grandfather (Wilfrid Brambell) out of trouble. It became both a critical hit and box-office smash, with The Village Voice’s Andrew Sarris even calling it “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of jukebox musicals.” “A Hard Day’s Night” is credited with inspiring numerous pieces of media, including “The Monkees” TV series and many 1960s London spy thrillers.
This six-episode series pairs iconic record producer Rick Rubin and music legend Paul McCartney. Rubin interviews McCartney while playing tracks to accompany the song analysis of several hits, including “Yesterday,” “Michelle,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” and “Band on the Run.” They discuss McCartney’s relationship with John Lennon, explore what inspires the musician’s songwriting, as well as his work with Wings and as a solo artist.
This six-episode series pairs iconic record producer Rick Rubin and music legend Paul McCartney. Rubin interviews McCartney while playing tracks to accompany the song analysis of several hits, including “Yesterday,” “Michelle,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” and “Band on the Run.” They discuss McCartney’s relationship with John Lennon, explore what inspires the musician’s songwriting, as well as his work with Wings and as a solo artist.
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Matt Dunham
British musician Sir Paul McCartney holds up his Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, while being applauded by Jack Osbourne, left background, and Ozzy Osbourne, right background, at the Brit Awards 2008 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
British musician Sir Paul McCartney holds up his Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, while being applauded by Jack Osbourne, left background, and Ozzy Osbourne, right background, at the Brit Awards 2008 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Thibault Camus
From left, model Cara Delevingne takes a photo with actor Woody Harrelson and singers Kanye West and Paul McCartney prior to Stella McCartney's ready to wear fall-winter 2015-2016 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Monday, March 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
From left, model Cara Delevingne takes a photo with actor Woody Harrelson and singers Kanye West and Paul McCartney prior to Stella McCartney's ready to wear fall-winter 2015-2016 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Monday, March 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Chris Pizzello
Paul McCartney holds his hand to his heart before a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dedicated to his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison in Los Angeles, April 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Paul McCartney holds his hand to his heart before a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dedicated to his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison in Los Angeles, April 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
The Beatles eat apples during a reception at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964, prior to a tour of Australia. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, unidentified, George Harrison (partially obscured) and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
The Beatles eat apples during a reception at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964, prior to a tour of Australia. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, unidentified, George Harrison (partially obscured) and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Francois Mori
Sir Paul McCartney, second from right, his wife Nancy Shewell, left, and French actress Isabelle Huppert, right, watch models during Stella McCartney's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris, France, Monday, March 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Sir Paul McCartney, second from right, his wife Nancy Shewell, left, and French actress Isabelle Huppert, right, watch models during Stella McCartney's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris, France, Monday, March 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Vianney Le Caer
Musician Paul McCartney, right, and his wife Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Musician Paul McCartney, right, and his wife Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Vianney Le Caer
Designer Vivienne Westwood, left, and musician Paul McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Designer Vivienne Westwood, left, and musician Paul McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Luis Magana
In this file photo dated Nov. 25, 1993, Paul and Linda McCartney pose for photographers at a news conference before a performance in Mexico City at Hermanos Rodriguez race track. (AP Photo/Luis Magana)
Luis Magana
In this file photo dated Nov. 25, 1993, Paul and Linda McCartney pose for photographers at a news conference before a performance in Mexico City at Hermanos Rodriguez race track. (AP Photo/Luis Magana)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo the Beatles, from left, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, display their Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. (AP Photo)
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo the Beatles, from left, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, display their Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Mark J. Terrill
In this Sept. 24, 2003, file photo, Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach, left, pose along with George Harrison's son Dhani and wife Olivia, center, and Heather Mills McCartney and Paul McCartney at a screening for the film "Concert For George" at Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is a musical documentary that celebrates the music of the late George Harrison. McCartney and George Harrison’s widow and son honored the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
In this Sept. 24, 2003, file photo, Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach, left, pose along with George Harrison's son Dhani and wife Olivia, center, and Heather Mills McCartney and Paul McCartney at a screening for the film "Concert For George" at Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is a musical documentary that celebrates the music of the late George Harrison. McCartney and George Harrison’s widow and son honored the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Sir Eric Harrison, high commissioner for Australia, front center, is pictured with the British rock band the Beatles at a reception honoring them at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sir Harrison, George Harrison and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Sir Eric Harrison, high commissioner for Australia, front center, is pictured with the British rock band the Beatles at a reception honoring them at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sir Harrison, George Harrison and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Crowds of fans line rooftops and terraces at Speke Airport in Liverpool as the Beatles arrive at their hometown for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night," July 10, 1964. Carrying flowers are Paul McCartney, left, and George Harrison, head turned away. (AP Photo)
Crowds of fans line rooftops and terraces at Speke Airport in Liverpool as the Beatles arrive at their hometown for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night," July 10, 1964. Carrying flowers are Paul McCartney, left, and George Harrison, head turned away. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Paul McCartney, the last of the Beatles to marry, poses with his new wife, Linda Eastman, and her daughter by a previous marriage, Heather, 6, at New York's Kennedy Airport, March 17, 1969. They arrived from England where the couple was married in London the week of March 9. McCartney said they were en route to meet his wife's father, a New York lawyer. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney, the last of the Beatles to marry, poses with his new wife, Linda Eastman, and her daughter by a previous marriage, Heather, 6, at New York's Kennedy Airport, March 17, 1969. They arrived from England where the couple was married in London the week of March 9. McCartney said they were en route to meet his wife's father, a New York lawyer. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
From left: Lady Isabel Derby, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Lord Edward John Stanley, Earl of Derby, and Ringo Starr chat during a reception for the premiere of the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night" in Liverpool, July 10, 1964. (AP Photo)
From left: Lady Isabel Derby, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Lord Edward John Stanley, Earl of Derby, and Ringo Starr chat during a reception for the premiere of the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night" in Liverpool, July 10, 1964. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of the Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. (AP Photo)
In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of the Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Ringo Starr of the Beatles, center, holds the chain necklace that he said someone grabbed and tore off a St. Christopher medallion as he entered a New York hotel, Aug. 28, 1964. At left is George Harrison and at right is Paul McCartney. The medallion had been worn by Ringo for several years. (AP Photo)
Ringo Starr of the Beatles, center, holds the chain necklace that he said someone grabbed and tore off a St. Christopher medallion as he entered a New York hotel, Aug. 28, 1964. At left is George Harrison and at right is Paul McCartney. The medallion had been worn by Ringo for several years. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Harold P. Matosian
Paul McCartney of the Beatles and his wife Linda make a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 16, 1971. McCartney picked up Grammys for himself, John Lennon and George Harrison for best original score written for the motion picture or TV special "Let It Be." (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)
Harold P. Matosian
Paul McCartney of the Beatles and his wife Linda make a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 16, 1971. McCartney picked up Grammys for himself, John Lennon and George Harrison for best original score written for the motion picture or TV special "Let It Be." (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Lefteris Pitarakis
In this July 2, 2005, file photo, George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London, part of a series of free concerts held around the world designed to press leaders of the rich G8 countries to help impoverished African nations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
In this July 2, 2005, file photo, George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London, part of a series of free concerts held around the world designed to press leaders of the rich G8 countries to help impoverished African nations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of Ron Howard's Beatles movie, "Eight days a week-the touring years," in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of Ron Howard's Beatles movie, "Eight days a week-the touring years," in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
Chris Pizzello
Paul McCartney, left, is joined by Neil Young onstage on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Paul McCartney, left, is joined by Neil Young onstage on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
In this Feb. 18, 1964, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, take a fake blow from Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) while visiting the heavyweight contender at his training camp in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/File)
In this Feb. 18, 1964, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, take a fake blow from Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) while visiting the heavyweight contender at his training camp in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/File)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
POOL
In this March 23, 1964, file photo, Britain's Prince Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles, from left, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom in London, England. (AP Photo/File, Pool)
POOL
In this March 23, 1964, file photo, Britain's Prince Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles, from left, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom in London, England. (AP Photo/File, Pool)
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, smile as they display the Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was named the most popular British album in history. (AP Photo)
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, smile as they display the Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was named the most popular British album in history. (AP Photo)