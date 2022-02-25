Paul McCartney tickets sell out in 30 minutes

by Erin Robinson

Jim Dyson // Getty Images - Net worth: $1.2 billion - Nationality: England - Age: 79 Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul McCartney is a self-taught musician known for his talents with songwriting, his distinctive vocals, and a mastery of various instruments. Most known for his time with the Beatles, one of the most successful bands in music history, McCartney also found success as a solo artist and as a member of the band the Wings. You may also like: #1 pop song from the year you graduated high school

SPOKANE, Wash. – You had to be quick to get your hands on Paul McCartney tickets.

Tickets for his upcoming show in Spokane sold out in 30 minutes on Friday.

The music legend is kicking off his upcoming tour in the Lilac City and will headline the Spokane Arena on April 28.

This is his first time playing in the Inland Northwest.

PREVIOUS: Paul McCartney to kick off upcoming tour at Spokane Arena

RELATED: Festivals and artists coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.