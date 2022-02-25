Paul McCartney tickets sell out in 30 minutes
SPOKANE, Wash. – You had to be quick to get your hands on Paul McCartney tickets.
Tickets for his upcoming show in Spokane sold out in 30 minutes on Friday.
The music legend is kicking off his upcoming tour in the Lilac City and will headline the Spokane Arena on April 28.
This is his first time playing in the Inland Northwest.
