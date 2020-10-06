Paul Koshney (93) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at his home on October 2, 2020. He was born to Thomas and Susan Koshney on November 20, 1926 in Beach, ND.

Paul attended school through the 6th grade. When he left school, he went to work as a farmer. On May 22, 1945, at the age of 19, Paul married Gladys Mullendore in Butte, MT with the permission of his parents. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, primarily stationed in Japan during WWII. Once he was honorably discharged, he returned to the United States and moved to Wyoming to farm. He then went to work in the mines in Burke, ID near Wallace.

In 1949 he and Glady’s bought their property up Hells Gulch, and relocated to St. Maries, ID where they raised their children. Paul was a jack of all trades. He worked as a logger, worked for St. Maries Plywood, commercially fished out of Alaska, welded on the Grand Coulee Dam, worked for Northern Units, and retired at the age of 50. Although he was retired, he continued to farm his property. Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed being around his family and spending time with them. He shared his birthday with his children Susan and Roxanna, and granddaughter Corrina. 4 times Gladys came home and told him “Happy Birthday, it’s a girl”. This was a special memory of Paul’s and his favorite story to tell.

Paul is survived by his daughters Roxanne (Ron) Traicoff and Rosemary Koshney all of St. Maries; 11 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys, daughters Susan Hills and Nancy Kay Koshney, brothers Roy Koshney and Harold Koshney, and sister Delores Mitchell.

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm to honor Paul. Military honors will be presented. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends to share a meal will be at the Walker Building in the Benewah County Fairgrounds.