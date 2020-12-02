Paul Justin Moore

by

Paul Justin Moore passed away quietly at the age of 91 on November 28, 2020. Paul was born in Oradel, NJ. to George and Anna Moore on February 23, 1929.

In 1946, after graduating high school, Paul joined the US Marine Corps. He proudly served our country, including a tour in Panama, as a Technical Sergeant until 1952. After returning to New Jersey he was accepted into Seton Hall University. He later made the decision to move across the country and transferred to The University of Idaho where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History. He also met his future bride, Barbara Conrad.

Paul and Barbara married on August 3, 1957. And what an incredible adventure they lived. From Idaho they moved to Washington, then eventually landing in Alaska. They had 11 children along the way. Paul became a teacher in Alaska and earned the title of “Favorite Teacher” on more than one occasion. He was an inspiration to so many of his students, and also to his children. Paul and Barbara returned to Idaho in 1987 calling Laclede home for many years.

Paul is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, his son Patrick (Pat) and his daughter Suzanne (Suzy). He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Schulz and Beatrice Bloomfield. He is survived by his children and spouses; Donna Moore, Mike, David (Teresa), Terie (Joe), Steve (Ann), Mary, Gina (John), Paul (Steffanie), Joanie (Stephen) and Jim (Stela). His many surviving grandchildren are as follows- Kristen and Joe, Justin, Jerod, Jessica and Thomas, Taylor and Connor, Leah and Danny, Anders and Seth, Brooks and Britney, Gage and Rilley, Kyli, Andrea and Gregory. His great grandchildren are Lily, Koa, Jessie and Ryland, Braiden and Bradley and Harvey and Delilah. And baby boy Moore arriving May 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Priest River, on Saturday, December 5th starting with a Rosary at 1:30 and the Funeral Mass immediately following at 2:00 p.m.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.