Born June 6, 1939 in Stark County, Ohio to Paul and Marie Heppner, Paul Gerald Heppner passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Services are not scheduled at this time and an obituary will be made available in the coming week. To leave condolences for the family, please visit Paul’s Tribute Wall.

