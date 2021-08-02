Paul Clayton Lindquist (72) longtime Avery, ID resident passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 28, 2021. He was born to George and Virginia Lindquist on July 11, 1949, in Moscow, ID.

Paul grew up in Deary, ID and graduated from Deary High School with the class of 1967. Following high school, Paul worked in a cedar mill and in road construction. He spent most of his life logging and could perform multiple jobs in the industry. On March 12, 1976, Paul married Teresa Hicks at a friend’s home in Helmer, ID.

They made their home up the St. Joe River at Calder, Marble Creek, and Avery, spending most of their time in Avery. The woods were his passion, and he enjoyed everything they had to offer. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was a simple man who loved to work and enjoyed his beer. Paul had a work ethic like no other and was one of the hardest working men you would ever meet. He was the 2nd generation Lindquist to be born in America after his family immigrated from Sweden.

Paul is survived by his wife Teresa at their home in Avery; children Todd, Dusty, and Paul; and several grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Alicia Lindquist, and brother Michael Lindquist.