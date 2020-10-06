Paul Aerie Bell

Paul Aerie Bell, 44, of Coeur d’Alene, ID, passed away on September 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 17, 1975 in Wilcox, AZ. Paul was the son of Thomas J. and Jeanne (Tinsman) Bell.

Paul lived as a child up the Little North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River and was homeschooled. He was trained in masonry at Tongue Point Job Corps in Astoria, OR. Paul was a skilled mason, carpenter, and an excellent cook.

Paul loved his home, Jeanne; brothers, Jeremy and Matt, and his nephew, Zacky. He also had a special love for the daughter of his heart, KaeLeigh Mae Raihl.

Paul loved kids, his many friends, and his extended family. And he loved all animals, especially his dog, Maggie.

Paul enjoyed music and playing guitar, cooking and sharing food, fishing and camping and the serenity of nature. He was creative and liked to tinker and create.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Bell Clawson of Wardner, ID; two brothers, Jeremy Bell of Post Falls, ID and Matt Wernel of Butte, MT; and his nephew, Zachary (Zacky) Bell. Paul was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation was held on an outside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 1:00 PM at 1520 E. St. Maries Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Paul touched a lot of lives. He was good-hearted, caring and helpful, always ready with an easy smile and “country boy charm”. Paul wlll be forever loved and missed by many. He is gone too soon.

Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is entrusted with services.